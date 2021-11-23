Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

EQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

EQ stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Equillium has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

