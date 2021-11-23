Equalizer (EQZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.83 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $13.83 million and $479,077.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,302.07 or 0.07489514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,462.53 or 1.00037082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

