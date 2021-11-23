EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by VTB Capital

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.00.
EPAM Systems stock opened at $614.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $311.82 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.36.
In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,000,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
