EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by VTB Capital

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $614.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $311.82 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,000,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

