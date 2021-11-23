EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 1,000 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $614.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $633.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.27. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.82 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

