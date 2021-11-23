EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 1,000 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $614.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $633.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $573.27. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.82 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
