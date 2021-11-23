Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

