Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.85.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
