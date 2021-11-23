EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.10.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.41. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

