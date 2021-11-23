Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ENLV traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 111,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.
Read More: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.