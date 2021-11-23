Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ENLV traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 111,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

