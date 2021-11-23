ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.59 ($15.44).

ENI stock opened at €12.17 ($13.83) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.85. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a fifty-two week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

