ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 13,918.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ENG opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

