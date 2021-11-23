Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$12.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$13.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.