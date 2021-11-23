Energy Transfer LP to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ET. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

