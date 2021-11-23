Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,273 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Américas stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

