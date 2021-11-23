Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.10. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 8,103 shares.

EXK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $854.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

