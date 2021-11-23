Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2,699.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$248.00.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$32.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.56. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market cap of C$8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.