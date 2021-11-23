Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.43.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down 1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching 28.15. 1,990,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 26.62. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $2,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $3,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $341,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

