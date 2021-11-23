Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.340-$2.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.55 million-$849.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.71 million.Endava also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.603 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.78.

DAVA traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,646. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

