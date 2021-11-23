Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 70.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 63.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

