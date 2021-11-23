Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Up to $75.18

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.18, but opened at $77.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $81.51, with a volume of 797 shares changing hands.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.46). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

