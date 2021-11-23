Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of ENTA traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.63.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

