ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the October 14th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EGKLF stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

