Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $11.73 on Friday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 million, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 1,255.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

