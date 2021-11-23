El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.15

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.
LOCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,264 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 362,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOCO)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
