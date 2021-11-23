El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.15

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.44.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,264 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 362,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.