eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

