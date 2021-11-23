eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get eGain alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

EGAN stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a P/E ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in eGain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in eGain by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.