Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 120,475 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120,475 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 629,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 524,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 98,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,813. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

