Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.20. 42,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

