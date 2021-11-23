Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,075 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 101.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 55,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 81,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.95. 359,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $274.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average is $175.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

