Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15,114.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 287,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,425,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.