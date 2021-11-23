Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,160 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.90. The stock had a trading volume of 109,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,915. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $148.94. The company has a market capitalization of $357.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

