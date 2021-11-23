Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

INTC traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.54. 750,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,233,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

