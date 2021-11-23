Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) CEO Randy May Purchases 45,000 Shares

Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) CEO Randy May purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZEST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 206,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,829. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

