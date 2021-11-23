EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.