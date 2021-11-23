easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 787 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 787.88 ($10.29).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 548.40 ($7.16) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 656.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,527.17. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 6.81 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

