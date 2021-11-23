EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,058,000. FMR LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after purchasing an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 130,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $205.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $208.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.33.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

