Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce $48.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $177.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.74 million to $178.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $297.13 million, with estimates ranging from $285.66 million to $308.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,812 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 227,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a P/E ratio of 122.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

