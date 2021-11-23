Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $632.50

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 632.50 ($8.26) and last traded at GBX 632.50 ($8.26), with a volume of 21533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 552.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2,992.55.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

