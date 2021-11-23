E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

Shares of FRA EOAN traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €11.03 ($12.53). The company had a trading volume of 6,170,163 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.93 and its 200-day moving average is €10.60. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

