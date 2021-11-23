Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $633.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 38.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

