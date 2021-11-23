Dvision Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.79 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $713.19 million and $41.79 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00004702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00047189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.00230297 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00087977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,596,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

