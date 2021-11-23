Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duke Realty traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 1068970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

