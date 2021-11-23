Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches Market Cap of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00089912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.45 or 0.07492191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.78 or 1.00191390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

