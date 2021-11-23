Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $345,047.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.80 or 0.07322094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.35 or 0.99594177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

