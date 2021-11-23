DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.67.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.94. 1,718,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

