DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.72. 47,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day moving average of $221.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.