DT Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.84. The company had a trading volume of 550,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $141.70 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.