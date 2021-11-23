Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €84.44 ($95.95).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.70 ($100.80) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

ETR:DRW3 traded down €0.50 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €70.15 ($79.72). 16,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.70 ($68.98) and a 1-year high of €82.70 ($93.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

