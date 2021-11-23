Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Jack Lee Hess Acquires 2,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DGICA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. 34,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 227,512 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 45,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGICA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

