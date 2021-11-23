Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.02 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.75.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

