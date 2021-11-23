Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

DLB opened at $87.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,401 shares of company stock worth $8,615,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,414,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,424,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

