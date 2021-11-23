Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dingdong has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

